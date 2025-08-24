Two arrested for attack on govt drone survey team in Tripura

Agartala, Aug 24 (PTI) Two youths were arrested for their alleged involvement in attack on a government team that was carrying out a drone survey on agar plantation in Unakoti district, police said on Sunday.

A team of Science and Technology department of the state government in association with the Forest department was tasked to carry out a drone survey on agar plantation at Srinathpur area under Irani police station of the district.

"On August 22, two members of the survey team went to Srinathpur and started a survey on agar plantation. Suddenly, two youths identified as Abdul Sakur and Abdul Halim appeared there and asked them to stop the survey as the drone was capturing images of women taking bath. It led to scuffle with the survey team," said Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Kailashahar, Jayanta Karmakar.

In the complaint, the survey team had alleged that a drone was damaged by two youths of Srinathpur, apart from breaking the table and control unit.

"Based on the FIR, police arrested both the youths and produced them before a local court on August 23. They are now in judicial remand", he said.

Abdul Aziz, the father of the two arrested youths, said that a specific complaint will be filed against two employees of the survey team for breach of privacy of women.

"My two sons had gone there to get the drone survey stopped because it was capturing images of our women who were taking bath. It was a question of the modesty of women. My sons did not damage the drone, but there was a scuffle with the survey team over the issue. I will also lodge a complaint against the survey team alleging outrage of modesty", he said.