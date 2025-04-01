Two arrested for attacking police personnel in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar, Apr 1 (PTI) Two persons were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly attacking police personnel in Bhubaneswar, an officer said.

The arrested persons were identified as Debabrata Nayak (27) and Bidesi Nayak (40).

On Sunday night around 11.45 pm, after receiving information about a clash between families of two brothers over a property dispute, a team from Bharatpur police station went to Banadurgasahi area.

When the law enforcers tried to rescue the persons injured in the clash, some locals armed with lathis and stones attacked the police, the officer said.

Some of the locals damaged the police vehicle and assaulted the personnel, he said.

"They also attempted to kill us by pelting us with large stones. As a result of the assault and the stone pelting, an additional IIC, and ASI and the driver were injured," the police officer said.

Further investigation is underway, and legal action will be taken, he added. PTI BBM BBM ACD