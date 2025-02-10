Two arrested for attempt to murder for assaulting man over parking dispute; two accused at large

Mumbai, Feb 10 (PTI) Two persons were arrested on Monday for allegedly assaulting a 30-year-old man over a parking dispute in Mulund in Mumbai, a police official said.

Rahul Vasant Hande (25), Rohit Manohar Dethe (24) and two of their associates attacked Gurpreet Singh Baljit Singh Janjhua, he said.

"Jhanjua was trying to park his car. A motorcycle-borne man talking to a woman was obstructing his path. When Jhanjua asked him to move, an argument broke out. The man called three friends and attacked Jhanjua with knives, rods, sticks and stones, leaving him severely injured," the official said.

Hande and Dethe were arrested under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for attempt to murder, damage to property and other offences, while efforts are on to nab their two associates, he added. PTI ZA BNM