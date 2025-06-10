Two arrested for car stunt on Carter Road in Bandra

Mumbai, Jun 10 (PTI) Mumbai Police arrested two individuals for performing a dangerous stunt on a moving car at Carter Road in Bandra after a video went viral, an official said on Tuesday.

The video clip shows a man lying on the bonnet of the car, which zips past the promenade near the sea in Bandra (west).

Khar Police registered a case against two unidentified persons under relevant sections of the BNS and Motor Vehicle Act, he said.

After a technical investigation, both the driver and the individual, who featured in the video were arrested, he said, adding that the vehicle was seized. PTI DC NSK