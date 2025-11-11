Two arrested for cheating jeweller in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Nov 11 (PT) Police on Tuesday said they have arrested two men for allegedly cheating a jewellery shop owner by taking gold ornaments on the pretext of selling them.

A 1.3 kg gold bar worth Rs 1.60 crore was seized from their possession, police added.

A probe began after a jeweller from Nagarathpet filed a complaint at Halasuru Gate police station on September 8.

He alleged that two known persons had, between July 28 and September 4, taken gold ornaments to sell, but neither returned them nor paid the sale amount. A case was registered based on the complaint, police said.

"During the investigation, police pursued various leads and, acting on credible information from informants, apprehended two suspects near their residence at Nehru Nagar, Seshadripuram, on October 28. Upon interrogation, both confessed to their involvement," a senior police officer said.

The accused had melted the ornaments and converted them into a gold bar kept at their residence.

"Acting on this information, police searched the house of the accused on November 5 and seized a 1.3-kg gold bar valued at Rs 1.60 crore. The accused were produced before the court on November 6 and remanded to judicial custody," the officer added. PTI AMP SSK