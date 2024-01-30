Two arrested for cheating passengers at Delhi airport

New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) Two 20-year-old men have been arrested for allegedly posing as Delhi airport staff and cheating passengers by levying "freight charges" to return articles they had left on the premises, police said on Tuesday.

The accused have been identified as Bijwasan residents Aditya Raj and Rahul Singh Sajwan, they said.

On Sunday, the police received a complaint from a terminal manager, alleging that a person posing as an airport staff was targeting passengers who left their articles on the premises, a senior officer said.

The accused allegedly called the passengers and pretended to have recovered their lost articles and asked them to pay "freight charges" to dispatch those to their residential addresses, the officer added.

Investigations revealed that accused had cheated four passengers. The passengers revealed that the accused posed as one Parmil Kumar and claimed to be a staff at the Delhi airport.

After receiving the payment, the accused switched off his mobile phone, the police said.

It was found that the accused was using a phone number issued on the basis of a fake ID.

"Later, Raj was nabbed and disclosed that he and his friends Rahul (Singh Sajwan) and one Sachin were involved in the scam. Sachin had arranged for the SIM cards with a fake ID and also created the UPI account. Sajwan used to arrange the mobile numbers of the targets," Deputy Commissioner of Police (IGI Airport) Usha Rangnani said.

Raj also disclosed that Sajwan worked for a company that operates a helpline to assist passengers at the Indira Gandhi International Airport who face any difficulty at the facility, she said.

Sajwan provided the mobile numbers of the passengers who left their articles at the airport. He called the passengers posing as an airport employee and told them to pay the "freight charges" for dispatching their articles, Rangnani said.

Raj further claimed that they used the SIM only to call the passengers and would remove it after receiving the money, she added.

Based on Raj's input, Sajwan was arrested from Bijwasan. Efforts are underway to nab Sachin, the police said. PTI NIT SZM