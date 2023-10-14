Two arrested for Chinkara poaching in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Oct 13 (PTI) Two men have been arrested for allegedly hunting Chinkaras, an endangered species, in Barmer district of Rajasthan, Forest Department officials said on Friday.

Chinkara body parts and hunting weapons were recovered from the possession of the accused persons, they said.

Acting on inputs received about Chinkara hunting on Thursday, a Forest Department team arrested Molaram Koli. His associate Krishnaram Koli was arrested on Friday, the officials said.

During a search of the house of the accused, two Chinkara horns and hunting weapons were recovered, they said.

Molaram and Krishnaram were produced before a court on Friday and sent to judicial custody, they said. PTI SDA DIV DIV