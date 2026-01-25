Two arrested for choking man, robbing him near Delhi's Chandni Chowk

New Delhi, Jan 25 (PTI) The Delhi Police arrested two men for allegedly choking a man and robbing him near Chandni Chowk in north Delhi, an officer said on Sunday.

The incident occurred on January 21 when the victim was heading towards ISBT Kashmere Gate after shopping.

Around 3.40 pm, near Kodia Pul, three men intercepted him, choked him by the neck and snatched his backpack, containing cash and personal items, before fleeing towards the Old Delhi Railway Station, a senior police officer said.

A case was registered at Kotwali police station and an investigation was launched.

During the probe, police examined CCTV footage from the crime spot and nearby areas to trace the movement of the suspects. Technical analysis, sustained surveillance and inputs from local intelligence were used to identify those involved, the officer said.

Based on the leads, two men were apprehended from Gandhi Maidan on January 22. They were identified as Adnan alias Nanhe (19) and Kundan Singh (25), who were staying as vagabonds in the Chandni Chowk area.

Police said a part of the robbed cash was recovered from the accused along with the victim's black backpack containing clothes. A mobile phone was also seized.

During interrogation, the accused disclosed the involvement of a third associate, identified as Adil, who remains absconding, police said, adding that the robbed money was allegedly shared among the accused and later spent.

Efforts are underway to arrest the third suspect and recover the remaining cash, police said. PTI BM ARB ARB