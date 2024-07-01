Two arrested for firing, abduction attempt in Moradabad; Main accused absconding

Moradabad (UP), Jul 1 (PTI) Police have arrested two persons who allegedly opened fire on parents and the brother of two women while trying to abduct them from the house in Mundhapande last week, an officer said on Monday.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Satpal Antil said the two accused were held following an encounter on Sunday morning.

One of the arrested, identified as Mahfooz, was shot in the leg and has been admitted to the district hospital, while the main accused named Muslim is absconding, the police said.

According to the police, at around 3.00 am on the intervening night of June 26-27, the accused attacked a house in Shivpuri village of Mundhapande police station area and tried to abduct the two daughters of the house owner.

When the family members resisted, the accused started firing, in which the house owner, his wife and son were badly injured.

A case was registered against six people on the basis of the complaint of the family members and the search was launched for the culprits.

The SSP said that on Sunday morning, information was received from an informer that two criminals on a motorbike were passing through Bhadasana. Seeing the police cordon near Bhadasana airport on Siraskheda road, the criminals started firing. In the retaliatory firing, one criminal was injured by a police bullet and his other partner was caught by the police.

The SSP said that Mahfooz is a resident of Saifni in Rampur district, while the other accomplice Bhura Khan is from Bilari.

Both the arrested men are accomplices of the main accused who has a reward of Rs 25,000 on his head.

During the arrest, a pistol was recovered from the possession of the criminals.

On Friday, authorities had demolished the house of the main accused with a bulldozer.

Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) and police have been deployed in Shivpuri village after the incident. PTI COR NAV RT RT