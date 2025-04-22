Two arrested for illegal mining, assaulting police in Himachal's Solan district

Shimla, April 22 (PTI) Two persons were arrested in connection with illegal mining in Solan district and for assaulting policemen who intercepted them on Tuesday, an officer said.

The arrested accused were Ravi Das, a JCB machine driver from Gholowal Bhatoli in Nalagarh Tehsil and Roop Lal, a resident of Rampur Gujjran in the same tehsil.

According to the police officer, a team from Joghon police outpost under Nalagarh station was conducting routine checks on Tuesday when they observed one JCB and two tipper trucks engaged in illegal mining near Rampur Gujjran Khad.

Upon sighting the police, the drivers attempted to flee.

When the police team tried to intercept them, one of the tipper truck drivers attempted to intentionally run over them, injuring constable Amit Bhardwaj. The constable was rushed to hospital but has since been discharged after treatment.

While both the truck drivers fled the scene, the JCB driver Ravi Das was apprehended.

During interrogation, Ravi Das revealed that they were tasked to carry out illegal mining by Rampur Gujjran resident Achhar.

He also named Roop Lal, one of the drivers who was arrested shortly after.

Superintendent of Police Baddi Vinod Dhiman confirmed the report and said that a case under Sections 109 (attempt to murder), 132 (assaulting or using criminal force against a public servant on duty), 121(1) (voluntarily causing hurt to a public servant), 303(2) (theft) and 3(5) (joint criminal liability) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023 and Section 21 (penalties for illegal mining) of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957 at Nalagarh police station.

He said both the accused were presented in court, which sent them to four-day police custody.

He said efforts are to nab the absconding truck driver and further investigation is on. PTI COR RUK RUK