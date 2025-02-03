Two arrested for keeping blackbuck in Indore farmhouse

Indore, Feb 3 (PTI) A farmhouse owner and one more person were arrested in Indore in Madhya Pradesh for allegedly keeping a blackbuck and some exotic birds illegally, a forest department official said on Monday.

A raid was conducted on a farmhouse on January 31 by a joint team of the Tiger Strike Force and Indore forest division, leading to the arrest of its owner Anil Gawde and one Sagarmal Agarwal, he said.

"We found a blackbuck and a horn of the animal. We also found two plum-headed parakeets, two rose-ringed parakeets and three exotic birds. Gawde and Agarwal have been arrested under Wildlife Protection Act 1972. Further probe is underway," the official said.

The blackbuck is an endangered antelope protected by Wildlife Protection Act. Hunting it is strictly prohibited. PTI HWP LAL BNM