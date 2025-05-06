Two arrested for kidnapping and raping Class 10 student in Haryana

Faridabad (Haryana), May 6 (PTI) Two people were arrested on Tuesday for kidnapping a Class 10 student and raping her in a moving car here, a police official said.

The accused were identified as Intezar and his accomplice Vikas, residents of Chandpur village in Haryana's Faridabad, he said.

Furnishing details of the case, Ballabgarh Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajkumar Walia said the 15-year-old girl on her way to school was forcibly pulled into a car by the accused at Tigaon area. The main accused, Intezar, raped her twice inside the moving car by threatening to kill her. Both the accused then pushed her out of the car near their village and sped away.

After receiving a complaint, Tigaon Police registered an FIR under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses Act and relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita on Sunday.

"A joint team of Tigaon Police and Crime Branch Sector 65 arrested the accused on Tuesday after identifying them based on CCTV footage and secret information. The accused have confessed to the crime," DCP Walia said.

Police have recovered a Hyundai Accent car used in the crime and the accused are being questioned, he added. PTI COR RUK RUK