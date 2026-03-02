Two arrested for killing auto driver after failed attempt to sexually assault him in Agra

Agra (UP), Mar 2 (PTI) Two men have been arrested for allegedly killing an auto-rickshaw driver after he thwarted their attempt to sexually assault him in the Saiyan area here last month, police said on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West Zone) Aditya Singh said the accused -- as Vishnu and Amit Shukla -- were arrested near Ladukheda petrol pump by a joint team of local police, Special Operations Group (SOG) and the surveillance unit, following a tip-off.

During interrogation, the accused confessed that on February 14, they had hired the auto-rickshaw driven by Vijaypal for Rs 300. They consumed liquor on the way and also forced the driver to drink, the officer said.

Near a railway overbridge, the duo allegedly attempted to sexually assault Vijaypal. When he resisted, they assaulted him, dragged him off the road towards a ditch and forcibly stripped him, police said.

"As the scuffle intensified, they pushed him into a drain and held him underwater, leading to his death. The body was then thrown into the drain," the DCP said.

Station House Officer (Saiyan) Gurvinder Singh said that three days after the incident, Hukam Singh, a resident of Dholpur district in neighbouring Rajasthan and brother of the driver, lodged a complaint stating that Vijaypal had left with two unidentified youths in his auto-rickshaw and subsequently went missing.

The next day, the auto-rickshaw was found abandoned near a bridge on the Saiyan-Iradatnagar road. Vijaypal's clothes and slippers were found at some distance, and his body was later recovered from the drain, police said. PTI COR KIS NSD NSD