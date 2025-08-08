Two arrested for killing man, hiding body in washroom of govt school in Gurugram

Gurugram, Aug 8 (PTI) Gurugram Police has arrested two men for allegedly killing a 20-year-old man and hiding the body in the washroom of a government school in Jatauli village, officials said on Friday.

Police have also recovered a pair of scissors and a stone used in the commission of the crime, they said.

On August 4, the body of Karna alias Tinda with multiple injury marks was found lying in the washroom of the government school. A case was registered at the Pataudi police station based on a complaint lodged by a teacher of the school.

Following a probe, a team led by ASI Pradeep Kumar arrested the two accused on Thursday, who have been identified as Akash alias Gullu (21) and Shiv Kumar (21), both residents of Jatauli village.

"During the initial probe, it was found that Akash killed Karna by stabbing him with scissors, while Shiv hit him with a stone. Later, they hid the body in the washroom of the government school.

“Police are questioning the accused to ascertain the motive behind the murder,” a police spokesperson said. PTI COR ARI