Two arrested for killing man, police constable in Jharkhand

Jamshedpur, Feb 4 (PTI) Two persons allegedly involved in the killing of a man and an on-duty police constable three years ago were arrested, a senior police officer said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Lusku Mardi alias Rohit Mardi (32) and Ganesh Murmu (30), both residents of Seraikela-Kharswan district, had been evading arrest by frequently changing locations, SP (City) Kumar Sivashish said at a press conference.

He said other accused persons in the case had already been arrested and sent to jail earlier.

On the directions of Senior Superintendent of Police (East Singhbhum), a special team headed by Deputy Superintendent of Police (HQ-1) Bhola Prasad Singh was constituted to trace and arrest the absconding accused, the SP said.

Acting on a tip-off, the team led by Mango police station officer-in-charge Nityanand Prasad conducted a raid and arrested the duo on Tuesday, he said.

They were produced before a court and remanded to judicial custody on Wednesday.

According to an FIR registered on December 8, 2023, criminals had gunned down one Sajjad Khan alias Tanda and were fleeing the scene when on-duty constable Ramdeo Mahato and Nirmal Mundu of the Tiger Mobile police team chased them.

The accused opened fire on the police personnel during the chase, killing constable Mahato on the spot, the officer said. PTI BS MNB