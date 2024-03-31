Two arrested for killing para-badminton player

Jamshedpur, Mar 31 (PTI) Two persons including a 28-year-old woman were arrested from Jharkhand's Hazaribag district for allegedly killing a Jamshedpur-based para-badminton player over money matter, a senior police officer on Sunday said.

A police team from here in co-operation with its Hazaribag counterpart recovered the highly decomposed body of Prasant Kumar Sinha, who was missing for 20 days, the officer said.

Addressing a press conference here, Senior Superintendent of Police Kishore Kaushal said the accused Kajal Suman (28) and her friend Raunak Kumar (19), both residents of Lohsinghna area of Hazaribag, were arrested after the police team recovered the body of Sinha stuffed in a plastic sack from under the Chadwa bridge in Hazaribag on Saturday.

The dispute over money matter between Sinha and Kajal was stated to be the reason behind the killing. Kajal along with Raunak hatched a conspiracy and strangulated Sinha in Raunak's cowshed in the Hasmian locality of Hazaribag, a few days ago, he said.

Sinha's relatives registered a case at Birsanagar police station here on March 22 about Sinha missing.

In the course of the investigation, the SSP said the police team arrested Kajal and Raunak on the basis of evidence gathered with the help of the police technical cell as well as confidential inputs received by the investigating team.

The accused duo confessed their crime during police interrogation and police recovered Sinha's body on the lead provided by them, the SSP said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem in Hazaribag Sadar Hospital, a police officer said, adding that further investigation was on.

Sinha had developed a relationship with Kajal since they came in contact in 2019.

Sinha had represented Jharkhand at the national level on various occasions and also represented India in the Para-badminton championship in Uganda last year. PTI BS RG