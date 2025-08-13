Two arrested for killing their father in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur

Jabalpur, Aug 12 (PTI) Two men have been arrested here for allegedly killing their 55-year-old father, who used to beat them under the influence of alcohol, by tying his hands and throwing him in a canal, a police official said. According to the police, the incident took place in the Agariya village late on Sunday night. The body was recovered on Tuesday.

Majhgawan police station in-charge Har Dayal Singh said the body of Girni Kumar Chakraborty (55) was found floating in the canal 10 kilometres away from the village.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, the official said.

Singh said that after the body was identified, the victim's nephew, living in the neighbourhood, told the police that his uncle was taken away by his two sons on Sunday night with his hands tied.

When asked about their action, the cousins claimed that they were taking their father to the Siddh Baba Baba temple, the victim's nephew told police.

Singh said that after getting this information, police took Santosh Chakraborty (28) and Ajay Chakraborty (25) into custody. During interrogation, they confessed to killing their father, the official said.

The accused duo also revealed that their father used to beat up the family members under the influence of alcohol, Singh said, adding that the accused admitted that they first beat up their father and then tied both his hands and threw him into the canal. PTI COR MAS OZ NSD NSD