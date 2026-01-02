Two arrested for murder in central Delhi's Prasad Nagar; one absconding

New Delhi, Jan 2 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested two persons for the alleged murder of a 29-year-old man in central Delhi's Prasad Nagar area, officials said on Friday.

The incident occurred on December 29. Police received information from the Lady Hardinge Medical College (LHMC) Hospital that a man from Karol Bagh had been admitted there with critical injuries.

The victim was brought to the hospital by an unidentified person and was unable to give a statement due to his condition.

While police initially filed a first information report (FIR) based on the medical report, the victim succumbed to his injuries later that evening. Consequently, the police added murder charges to the case.

"A team was formed to analyse CCTV footage from the area. During scrutiny, three suspects were seen near the crime scene. Through footage analysis and eyewitness identification, two of them were identified as Harsh Pawar (22) and Nikhil Pawar (24). Both were arrested on December 30," the officials said.

During questioning, the accused admitted to the crime, saying they acted along with their brother Sunny, who is still at large. The officials said the violence was the result of a dispute between the accused and a man named Ritik, who was a friend of the deceased.

A fresh altercation broke out between the groups on the day of the incident. When the victim and his brother tried to intervene, the accused suspected they were taking sides against them. This led to a confrontation in which Sunny allegedly stabbed the victim.

The third accused is still absconding, the officials said, adding that police teams are conducting raids to arrest him and recover the weapon used in the killing. PTI BM AKY