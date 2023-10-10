Two arrested for murder of 41-year-old man in Latur district

Latur, Oct 10 (PTI) Two persons have been arrested on charges of killing a 41-year-old man in Ausa tehsil of central Maharashtra's Latur district, a police official said on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Ashpak Yusuf Shaikh (28) and Zakir Abdul Ghaffar Shaikh (30), both local residents, were arrested from their homes on Monday and booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 302 (murder).

According to the police, the victim, Ismail Mubarak Maniyar, was beaten to death allegedly by the duo between Budhoda and Ausa Road areas on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

However, the motive behind the murder was not yet known, they said. PTI COR RSY