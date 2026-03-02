Two arrested for murder of migrant worker in Kochi

Kochi, Mar 2 (PTI) Two persons were arrested on Monday in connection with the murder of a migrant worker at Kottachira near Kuruppampady, police said.

The arrested have been identified as Pranjal Boruah (29) of Sibsagar, Assam, and Babul Bharali (26) of Lakhimpur, Assam.

According to police, the incident occurred on Sunday evening when Pratap Chandra Barman (53), a native of Cooch Behar in West Bengal, was allegedly assaulted by the duo.

Police said the deceased and the accused were employees of a plywood factory at Kottachira.

Following a quarrel, the two allegedly attacked Barman, inflicting serious injuries, police said.

He later succumbed to his injuries.

Kuruppampady police registered a case on Monday morning and traced the accused soon after.

A case of murder has been registered against the two, and they will be produced before a court shortly.