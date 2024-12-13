Two arrested for murder of retired ONGC engineer at his home in Dehradun

Dehradun, Dec 13 (PTI) Two men have been arrested for allegedly killing a retired ONGC engineer at his home here, police said on Friday.

Ashok Kumar Garg (76) was found in a pool of blood in the washroom of his house in Alaknanda Enclave area on Monday, they said.

He was taken to a hospital, with multiple stab wounds, where doctors declared him brought dead, the police said.

Based on CCTV footage, the accused Naveen Kumar and Anant Jain were apprehended from Indranagar area on Thursday, Dehradun Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ajai Singh said.

He said that the victim's wallet, ATM card, Aadhar card and Rs 1500 in cash were recovered from the duo. The pair hail from western Uttar Pradesh. Kumar is a native of Meerut, while Jain is from Baghpat, the officer said. Jain's wife, who was seven months pregnant, was experiencing discomfort in climbing stairs to their first floor flat, prompting him to search for ground-floor accommodation, he said.

Kumar, who was familiar with the Alaknanda Enclave area, took him to Garg's house on December 9 to inquire about a ground floor rental, the SSP said.

The officer said that the victim lived alone in the house since his wife's death five years ago and was seeking a tenant for a one-room set at the back of his house. Garg's two daughters are married and reside in Guragon and Chennai.

According to Singh, the accused, facing financial difficulties realised during their visit that Garg lived alone and hatched a plan to loot him.

The duo then agreed to take the outhouse on rent and revisited him on Monday evening under the pretext of paying him an advance, the officer said.

However, when they realised that the engineer did not keep much cash at home, they forcibly took his ATM card and demanded for his PIN, he added.

Garg resisted, leading to a scuffle in which the pair attacked him on the neck and stomach with a paper cutter, leading to his death, the officer said. PTI ALM ALM OZ OZ