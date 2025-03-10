Two arrested for murder of youth in Gorakhpur

Gorakhpur (UP), Mar 10 (PTI) Police have arrested two suspects in connection with the murder of a 24-year-old man in Gola area here, officials said on Monday.

They said Satyam, a resident of Khirkita Dube village, was stabbed to death on Friday night, and his body was dragged for 400 metres before being dumped in a wheat field.

Additional Superintendent of Police (South) Jitendra Kumar said, "We have arrested Amardeep Sharma and Joginder Sharma, who were being traced by the police. A knife and a spade used in the crime have also been recovered." Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused, along with their accomplices Brijmohan Sharma and Hemant alias Monu Sharma, killed Satyam over an old enmity, Kumar said.

"Both the arrested individuals have a criminal history. Amardeep has past cases related to rioting and assault, while Joginder has been booked for assault, intimidation and encroachment," the officer said.

The recovered weapons have been sent for forensic examination, he added.