Two arrested for murdering 'pani puri' vendor in Latur

Latur, Mar 15 (PTI) Two persons were arrested on Saturday for allegedly stabbing to death a 20-year-old 'pani puri' vendor in Latur, a police official said.

The MIDC police station official identified the accused as Datta Sanjay Dhormare and Aayan Abdul Shaikh, both 20 years of age.

They stabbed Manish Rupsingh Pal late Friday night near Harangul railway station, stole cash and his mobile phone and fled under the cover of darkness, but were held later from their homes, he said.

Dhormare and Shaikh have been charged with murder and other offences under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita provisions, the official added. PTI COR BNM