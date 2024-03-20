Advertisment
Two arrested for online fraud of over Rs 6 lakh in J-K's Kathua

NewsDrum Desk
Jammu, Mar 19 (PTI) Two Maharashtra natives were arrested for online frauds of around Rs 6.7 lakh with some residents of Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, police said. A laptop and seven mobile phones were recovered from their possession, a police spokesman said.

Parsanna Iyer and Dipin Sarkar of Thane district of Maharashtra were arrested following investigation into a complaint lodged at Billawar Police Station in Kathua against two unidentified persons for their involvement in online fraud.

They were arrested by a team led by Billawar Station House Officer Inspector Jatinder Singh, the spokesman said. PTI TAS TAS VN VN

