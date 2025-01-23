Two arrested for pelting stones at Steel Express: SER official

Kolkata, Jan 23 (PTI) The Railway Protection Force (RPF) arrested two persons for allegedly pelting stones at 12813 Howrah-Tatanagar Steel Express, a South Eastern Railway (SER) official said on Thursday.

The incident took place near Ghatsila station in Galudih-Rakhamines section of Kharagpur division of SER around 9.20 pm on Monday, he said.

Following an investigation, the RPF arrested the two accused, aged 19 and 24, on Wednesday.

Both of them, residents of East Singhbhum district in Jharkhand, are being prosecuted in a court of law in Chaibasa, he added. PTI AMR MNB