Two arrested for placing telephone post on railway track in Kerala

Kollam (Kerala), Feb 22 (PTI) Two individuals were arrested for allegedly placing a telephone post across the railway tracks at Kundara near here, police said on Saturday.

The accused have been identified as Rajesh (33) from Perumpuzha and Arun (39) from Ilamballur, they added.

Railway authorities removed the obstruction early Saturday morning after a resident spotted the telephone post near the old fire station in Nedumbayikulam at around 1.30 am and alerted them.

CCTV footage from the scene led to the arrest of the duo, police added.

During interrogation, they reportedly confessed to breaking the cast iron from the telephone pole and placing it on the tracks in an attempt to steal it.

While theft appears to be the primary motive, police have not ruled out the possibility of sabotage.

Officials also confirmed that both accused have prior criminal records.

"Further investigation is underway, and the questioning of the suspects will continue," said a senior police officer. PTI ARM SSK ARM SSK ROH