Two arrested for posing as NIA personnel to abduct woman for ransom of Rs 30 lakh

Nagpur, Mar 23 (PTI) Police in Nagpur foiled a web series-inspired kidnapping attempt by two persons allegedly posing as National Investigation Agency (NIA) personnel, an official said on Saturday.

Accused Swapnil Dilip Maraskolhe (24) and Chetna (23) approached the woman victim on March 20 while she was on her way home on a two-wheeler, showed a fake NIA notice and brandished a pistol, the Rana Pratap Nagar police station official said.

"They took the woman to their rented accommodation in Mahajanwadi area in Hingna and confined her after tying her hands and legs. Her family got a ransom call of Rs 30 lakh, following which they alerted police," he said.

"On Friday, she managed to call her parents while in captivity. Based on her mobile phone signals, police raided the place and rescued her. Chetna and Maraskolhe were arrested soon after," he said.

A probe has revealed Maraskolhe had a debt of Rs 3 lakh and thought up this plan after watching a web series and communicated with the victim in Bhojpuri using Google Translate, he added.

The duo was charged for kidnapping, robbery and other offences under the Indian Penal Code and Arms Act, the official said, adding they have been remanded in police custody till March 27. PTI COR BNM