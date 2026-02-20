Two arrested for raping a minor in UP's Ballia

Ballia (UP), Feb 20 (PTI) Police on Friday arrested two men for allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl in the Gadwar area here, officials said.

According to police, the incident occurred on the evening of February 15 when the minor had gone out to relieve herself.

Five men from her village, identified as Roshan, Rohit, Lallu, Raju and one unidentified person, allegedly took her to a secluded spot and raped her.

Superintendent of Police Omveer Singh said that two of the accused, Raju Yadav (26) and Roshan Yadav (25) have been arrested while efforts are on to trace the others.

Based on a complaint by the victim's father, an FIR was registered on Wednesday under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the SC/ST Act, the police said. PTI COR KIS APL APL