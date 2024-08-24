Two arrested for raping teenage girl in Maharashtra's Palghar district

Palghar: Police in Maharashtra’s Palghar district have arrested two persons for allegedly raping a 17-year-old girl after taking her on an outing, an official said on Saturday.

An official from the Tulinj police station said that the complainant, a resident of Mumbai, often visited Nallasopara to meet a friend. During her visits, she got acquainted with one of the accused, identified as Sonu, who worked in a studio in the locality.

On Thursday, Sonu and his friend invited the teenager for an outing. They took the girl in an auto to an isolated place where both raped her, the official said citing the FIR.

After learning about the sexual assault from their daughter, the girl’s parents filed a police complaint.

The Tulinj police on Friday registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offence (POCSO) Act and arrested the two accused, said senior inspector Shailendra Nagarkar.