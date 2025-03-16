Two arrested for reckless driving, racing in narrow lane in Gurugram

Gurugram, Mar 16 (PTI) Two men were arrested on Sunday for reckless driving in Gurugram’s Sector 4, where they turned a narrow lane into a racing track, hitting multiple vehicles and injuring two women, police said.

The accident, occurred near Radha Krishna temple on Saturday evening, was captured on CCTV. An FIR was registered at Sector 9A police station, and the injured women were admitted to a hospital, they said.

The accused, Ankit from Moga Colon in Badshahpur, and Sunder a resident of Shikohpur village, were driving a Maruti Brezza and a Swift, both of which have been impounded, police added.

According to complainant Sunil Kumar, a resident of Sector 5, he was dropping his wife at a temple around 4.30 pm when the two cars, racing at high speed, approached from the wrong direction.

The Brezza collided with his Tata Harrier, while the Swift hit several other vehicles before fleeing, the complainant told police.

"In the impact, my car also struck a man and a woman on a scooter. My wife was saved as the airbags deployed, but my car was severely damaged. A woman in the Brezza suffered serious head injuries," Kumar said in his complaint.

Police said a total of five vehicles, including a Tata Harrier, Brezza, Swift, Honda City, and Honda Activa, were damaged in the accident.

During interrogation, the accused claimed they panicked after their car brushed against another vehicle, leading them to speed away recklessly, police said.

A further probe is underway, Station House Officer of Sector 9A police station, Kuldeep Singh, said. OZ OZ