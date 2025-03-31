Two arrested for robbing cab driver in northwest Delhi

New Delhi, Mar 31 (PTI) Two men were arrested for allegedly robbing a cab driver in northwest Delhi's Adarsh Nagar area, an official said on Monday.

The accused, identified as Vishnu Jha alias Mania (22) and Deepak (28), are habitual offenders with multiple cases of theft, snatching and gambling registered against them, he said.

The looted car, the driver's mobile phone, and the weapon used in the crime were recovered from their possession, he added.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Bhisham Singh said, "The incident occurred in the early hours of March 27, when the victim, Satender Pal, was repairing a punctured tire of his cab near Shani Mandi in Adarsh Nagar." Mania and Deepak approached him, forcibly pushed him inside the car, assaulted him and threatened him with a dagger. The duo also forced Pal to arrange an online money transfer through an acquaintance, the DCP said.

They snatched his mobile phone and drove around, before throwing him out near Jahangirpuri and fleeing with the car, he added.

The injured victim reported the incident at Adarsh Nagar Police Station, and a case was registered under provisions of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Acting on a tip-off, police laid a trap near Mukundpur Jheel and spotted the stolen car. The accused were subsequently apprehended on Saturday, and the stolen items, along with the weapon used, were recovered, police said.

They said during interrogation, the accused admitted to committing the crime to fund their extravagant lifestyle. PTI SSJ RUK RUK