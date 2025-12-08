Two arrested for robbing delivery agent at knifepoint in Delhi

New Delhi, Dec 8 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested two men for allegedly robbing a grocery delivery agent at knifepoint in northeast Delhi, officials said on Monday.

The incident occurred on December 6 near Janta Colony in the Welcome area, when the victim, Alok Kumar (26), was returning after completing a delivery, a police officer said.

According to police, Kumar was intercepted by two men on a Royal Enfield motorcycle, who allegedly threatened him with a knife and robbed him of Rs 1,200.

"As the accused tried to flee, the victim raised an alarm after which local residents chased and caught one of them, Faizan (20), while the other escaped," the officer said.

"Following the lead shared by Faizan during interrogation, police arrested the second accused, Farzan alias Danish (22)," he added.

Police also recovered the knife and the motorcycle from their possession.

Farzan was previously involved in an attempt-to-murder case, the officer said. PTI BM ARI