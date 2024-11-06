Two arrested for robbing man of gold chain in Delhi's Rohini

New Delhi, Nov 6 (PTI) Delhi Police arrested two men for allegedly robbing a grocery store owner of his gold chain at gunpoint in Rohini, an official said on Wednesday.

The accused -- Bittu (31) and Sachin (22), both from Haryana -- are drug addicts and one of them has allegedly been involved in five previous cases of robbery and theft, the official said.

On November 1, Rupesh, the store owner in Kanjhawala, was at his shop when the two men arrived on a motorcycle, barged inside, brandished a gun and robbed him of his gold chain, police said.

After reviewing the CCTV footage, the accused were traced to Nilothi in Haryana's Jhajjar district, and were subsequently apprehended.

Further investigation is ongoing, the official said.