Two arrested for robbing retired DRDO scientist of Rs 2 crore in Delhi's Rohini

New Delhi, Oct 21 (PTI) Delhi Police arrested two men, including a former employee of a retired DRDO scientist for allegedly robbing Rs two crore in cash and gold ornaments at knife point from the scientist's residence in Delhi's Rohini, officials said on Monday.

The incident took place on October 18 around 12.50 pm in Prashant Vihar area when five men forcibly entered the scientist's home, posing as courier personnel, a senior police officer said.

Jasmeen Singh alias Gifty (42) and the former employee of the scientist, Gaurav Kawatra (36) who provided information to the robbers were arrested, the officer said.

Further investigation is underway to nab the rest of the accused, he added.

The scientist and his wife were alone at home, when one of the accused approached the scientist on the stairs, pretending to have some paper work for the delivery, he said.

They then pushed him inside, covered his mouth, and threatened him with a knife, demanding for his son's cash, the officer said.

The intruders restrained the couple, searched both floors of the house, and stole gold and cash before locking them inside, he added.

Police registered an FIR and launched an investigation into the matter. CCTV footage from the area was reviewed in which the suspects were spotted, he said.

The accused had concealed the motorcycle's registration number, but by following their route through the footage, the number plate on the front of the vehicle was identified, the officer said.

He said that their faces were also captured in one of the footage which led the police team to identify and track them to Karol Bagh.

He further said that the team also recovered Rs 10.15 lakh in cash, Rs 2.89 lakh frozen in a bank account and a newly purchased mobile phone worth Rs 1.38 lakh. PTI BM OZ OZ