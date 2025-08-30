Two arrested for Rs 1.25 crore `digital arrest' scam

Mumbai, Aug 30 (PTI) The Cyber Cell of Mumbai Police has arrested two persons from Jalgaon for allegedly helping fraudsters dupe a 72-year-old woman of around Rs 1.25 crore through a `digital arrest' scam, an official said on Saturday.

Rohit Sonar and Hitesh Patil allegedly allowed the fraudsters to use their bank accounts to receive money and transfer it abroad.

On August 18, the woman received a call from an unknown person claiming to be "Deputy Commissioner of Police Sanjay Arora." The caller accused her of being involved in serious crimes such as money laundering, and asked her to pay up or face consequences.

Terrified, the woman transferred around Rs 1.25 crore into different bank accounts. However, after the transfers, she realised that no official inquiry was being conducted, and filed a complaint with the Cyber Cell.

Police found that a part of the amount was deposited in Rohit Sonar's account, while Hitesh Patil had shared account details with cyber fraudsters based abroad. The duo allegedly received commission for helping route the funds to overseas accounts.

Further probe was underway, the official said.