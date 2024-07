Thane, Jul 28 (PTI) Two persons were arrested for allegedly stocking and selling banned gutkha and other tobacco items in Kalwa in Thane, a police official said on Sunday.

The official identified the two as Imran Harmud Ali and Sujal Pawar, who run a paan shop.

Items worth Rs 55,000 were seized from the two, who have been charged under Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and FDA rules, the Kwal police station official added. PTI COR BNM