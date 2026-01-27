Two arrested for stabbing man during pickpocketing attempt in central Delhi

New Delhi, Jan 27 (PTI) Two persons were arrested for allegedly stabbing a man multiple times during a failed pickpocketing bid in central Delhi's Chandni Mahal area, police said on Tuesday.

The victim, identified as Haris Malik, a resident of Daryaganj, was rushed to LNJP Hospital following the attack on January 22. The victim had told the police that two men tried to pick his pocket and attacked him with a knife when he resisted their attempt.

Acting on the complaint, police apprehended the two accused near Bairam Khan tri-circle within hours of the crime. The arrested accused have been identified as Saddam (34), a resident of Daryaganj and Kunal alias Shivam (23), a resident of Chandni Mahal.

According to the police, Saddam is a listed 'bad character' at the Chandni Mahal police station. He has been previously involved in about a dozen criminal cases, including robbery, snatching, attempt to murder and offences under the Arms Act and NDPS Act.

A meat cleaver allegedly used in the attack was recovered based on information provided by Saddam, the police added.