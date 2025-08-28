Two arrested for stabbing man to death in Delhi's Gokalpuri

New Delhi, Aug 28 (PTI) Delhi Police has arrested two men for allegedly stabbing a 32-year-old man to death after a heated argument in the Gokalpuri area, officials said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday around 4:30 pm, when Inderjeet Singh, a resident of Gokalpur village, was attacked during an altercation. He was taken to the GTB Hospital by his family members where he was undergoing treatment, the officials said.

Police registered a case under Section 109(1) (attempt to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). However, Singh later succumbed to his injuries after which police added sections 103(1) (murder) and 3(5) (joint liability) to the FIR.

The accused -- Vinod alias Tinda (31) and Akash alias Vishal alias Churan (24), both residents of Gokalpur village -- were traced and arrested by the police.

During interrogation, the duo said they knew the victim.

According to police, Vinod and Akash attacked Singh after a heated argument at a park. The knife used in the crime was recovered from their possession.

Akash had a previous criminal record for causing hurt, police said.