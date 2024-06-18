Two arrested for stealing 318 iPhones worth Rs 3.5 crore from Delhi warehouse

New Delhi, Jun 18 (PTI) Two men were arrested for allegedly stealing 318 brand new Apple iPhones worth Rs 3.5 crore from a warehouse in Delhi's Mahipalpur, officials said on Tuesday.

The accused have been identified as Mandeep Singh (31) of Bamnoli village of Delhi and Sachin (25) of Panchkula in Haryana, they said.

On June 17, an FIR was registered on a complaint by Rameshwar Singh regarding the theft of brand new Apple iPhones from his warehouse located at Mahipalpur in Delhi. The iPhones were to be sent to various distributors in north India, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Rohit Meena said.

The value of the stolen phones was estimated at Rs 3.5 crore, he said.

A team was formed after registering an FIR. During the investigation, CCTV camera footage was analysed and the suspects were rounded up, the officer said.

Singh, employed by the complainant as a driver, had been absconding and his mobile phone was found switched off.

"We got to know that the accused had carried taken the bags in a vehicle belonging to the complainant that was equipped with GPS," Meena said.

The police teams tracked down the vehicle, which was found abandoned in Haryana's Samalkha village.

As the investigation led to clues in Panchkula, a team was sent there and raids were conducted at several possible hideouts.

"Our team nabbed Singh from Panchkula along with his associate Sachin. The team recovered seven stolen iPhones from their possession. The house of the main accused Mandeep Singh at Bamnoli, Delhi, was raided and 311 phones were recovered," said Meena.

Singh disclosed that he removed the GPS from the vehicle after having travelled some distance.

"He drove back to the same place where he had removed the GPS and fixed the system before abandoning it at Samalkha. He did all this to prevent the police from tracing him," the officer added. PTI BM SZM