Two arrested for stealing cash from temple donation box in Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 1 (PTI) Delhi Police has arrested two men for allegedly stealing cash from the donation box of a temple at Satya Niketan in southwest Delhi, an official said on Monday.

The accused have been identified as Raja Kumar (22) and Kanhaiya Keshri (25), both natives of Bihar who worked as labourers in the capital, a senior police officer said.

According to police, the theft came to light on August 28 after a complaint was lodged by the temple's general secretary, R Thakur.

"The complainant alleged that on the intervening night of August 27-28, unidentified persons broke open the temple's donation box and escaped with around Rs 12,000-15,000 in cash," the officer said.

Police scanned CCTV camera footage from the temple premises and identified the accused duo, who were arrested from Satya Niketan.

"Upon a search, Rs 5,000 stolen cash and the broken donation box were recovered from the accused persons, who also disclosed their involvement in a criminal case in Bihar, which is being verified," the officer said. PTI BM ARI