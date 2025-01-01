Two arrested for stealing jewellery bag from metro scanning machine

New Delhi, Jan 1 (PTI) Two people were arrested for allegedly stealing a bag containing jewellery worth Rs 15 lakh from a security check at X-BIS machine at Karol Bagh Metro Station, police said on Wednesday.

The two accused were identified as Mannonit Dang (30) and Salik Mahli (29), both natives of Jharkhand, Deputy Commissioner of Police (metro) Dr G Ram Gopal Nayak said.

On December 26, a theft was reported through an online platform (e-FIR) after the complainant's bag, which contained valuable jewellery, was stolen at the Karol Bagh Metro Station.

The theft occurred during the security check at the X-BIS machine, amidst the rush of commuters. A case under Section 303(2) BNS (theft) was registered at Raja Garden Metro Police Station, and a team led by inspector Mahesh Chandra was formed.

The team members conducted a thorough checking of CCTV footage from various metro stations and also onducted extensive surveillance.

Nayak said upon reviewing the footage, it was revealed that a female commuter, accompanied by her accomplice, was seen lifting the stolen bag from the scanning machine and subsequently exiting the Kashmere Gate Metro Station.

"Through technical surveillance and human intelligence, the female suspect was traced to Rajender Nagar, Delhi, and subsequently, arrested on December 28," the officer said.

Further investigation revealed her accomplice, Salik Mahli, had fled to Ahmedabad after the theft. Following a raid, Mahli was apprehended on December 30 and brought back to Delhi, he said.

The stolen bag containing jewellery worth Rs 15 lakh, along with other belongings, was recovered from the possession of the accused, he added. Both the accused have been sent to jail and further investigations are underway. PTI ALK ALK HIG HIG