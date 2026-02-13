Two arrested for stealing mobile, siphoning Rs 31,762 via UPI in Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 13 (PTI) Two persons were arrested on Friday for allegedly stealing a mobile phone and transferring money from the owner’s bank account after accessing his UPI account, police said.

The accused have been identified as Harikrishnan (28) of West Kallada in Kollam district and Sandeep (29) of Vadasserikara in Pathanamthitta district.

According to police, the duo stole the mobile phone of Santhosh (53), a resident of Kudappanakunnu, from Nalamchira here on February 2.

They later allegedly accessed Santhosh’s Google Pay account and transferred Rs 31,762 from his bank account.

Following a complaint, police tracked the bank transactions, which led to the arrest of Harikrishnan from a location near the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College.

Sandeep was subsequently arrested in his native place, police said. After questioning, the duo were produced before a court and remanded to custody. PTI TBA SSK