Two arrested for strangling teenager to death in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad (UP), Jan 6 (PTI) Police have arrested two men for allegedly killing their 17-year-old acquaintance after an argument while they were consuming alcohol here, officials said on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Akash, while the accused are Chintoo (20) and Badal (21), they said.

According to police, Akash left home with the accused on Saturday evening but did not return. On Sunday, his body was found in a field in Mewla Bhatti village.

A complaint was lodged by the victim's family, and both the accused were arrested on Monday, they said.

Upon interrogation, the accused told the police that during the drinking session, they had heated arguments with Akash and, in a fit of anger, they strangled him to death with a muffler and dumped his body in the crop field, ACP Loni Siddhartha Gautam said.

Police have recovered the muffler used in the commission of the crime and some alcohol bottles, which were lying near the body, Gautam said, and added that on Tuesday evening, they were sent to jail.