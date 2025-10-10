Two arrested for supplying ganja in Delhi, IIT students among buyers

New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) Two men have been arrested for allegedly supplying ganja procured from Himachal Pradesh to people in the national capital, including students in south Delhi's Qutub Institutional Area and IIT Delhi, police said on Friday.

The duo, Sagar Sejwal and Manoj Sansanwal, were apprehended from the Singhu Border area on Wednesday.

While Sejwal was previously involved in the ganja supply business, Sansanwal, who is a Delhi University graduate, was initially a customer and later he joined the trade.

Police recovered over 2 kg of high-quality Malana Cream (ganja) worth around Rs 80 lakh and seized an SUV car used by the duo to conceal and transport the contraband.

"The recovered Malana Cream, weighing 2.070 kg, is valued at around Rs 80 lakh in the international market," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav said.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the National Drug and Psychotropic Substance Act at the Crime Branch police station, he said.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that they procured the contraband from Himachal Pradesh's Malana Valley to meet the rising demand during the festive season. They allegedly supplied the drug to local peddlers and consumers in Delhi.

Police said Sejwal was earlier arrested in a similar case in Himachal Pradesh in 2017 and had spent nearly two years in judicial custody. After his release, he allegedly resumed drug trafficking and started using carriers to avoid detection.

"His associate Sansanwal, a Delhi University graduate, initially began as a consumer but later joined the trade, allegedly supplying the drug to students in south Delhi's Qutub Institutional Area and IIT Delhi," Yadav said.

Further investigation is underway to identify the source of the contraband and other members of the supply chain, police added.