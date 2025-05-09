Two arrested for `supporting Pakistan' on social media

Pune, May 9 (PTI) In separate cases, a woman college student living in Pune and a young man in Bhiwandi were arrested on Friday for allegedly posting messages in support of Pakistan on social media.

A Hindu rightwing group had claimed that Khatija Shaikh (19), student of an engineering college in Pune, had posted the slogan "Pakistan Zindabad" among other things on her Instagram account.

Following a complaint, a case was registered against her at Kondhwa police station under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 152 (acts endangering sovereignty, unity and integrity of India), 196 (promoting enmity between different groups), 299 (outraging religious feelings) and 352 (intentional insult intended to provoke a breach of peace).

"She has been arrested and further probe is underway," said Rajkumar Shinde, deputy commissioner of police (zone 5).

In Bhiwandi in Thane district, an 18-year-old youth was arrested on the same charges for allegedly posting content in support of Pakistan on his Instagram profile, said senior inspector Krishnadeo Kharade. PTI COR KRK