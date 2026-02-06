Two arrested for teen's murder in Ranchi

Ranchi, Feb 6 (PTI) Police on Friday arrested two persons in connection with the murder of a 16-year-old boy whose body was recovered at Lajpat Nagar here.

The boy's body was found at an under-construction apartment on Wednesday.

"We have arrested two persons, including the main accused, Sahid Ansari (24). During interrogation, Ansari said he was in an affair with the deceased’s sister. On January 15, when he visited Lohardaga to meet her, he was thrashed by the girl's family. In revenge, he planned the murder with his associates, called the victim on the pretext of work, and brutally killed him," SP (City) Paras Rana said.

He added that police also recovered the knife and stick used in the incident, as well as the clothes worn by the accused at the time of the crime.