Two arrested for theft in temple in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district

Jamshedpur, Aug 11 (PTI) Two persons, including a woman, were arrested on Monday allegedly for stealing items from Hanuman Vatika Temple and purchasing those stolen items in July in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district last month, police said.

A police team formed to investigate the case after a case was registered in this regard on July 20, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Rishabha Garg said at a press conference here.

On examining the CCTV footage, the police team detected that two persons on a two-wheeler arrived at the temple in Narsinghgarh village and stole items including four plates, a lamp and a bell hanging at the temple's doorstep at 3.10 AM on July 20, the SP said.

The police arrested a man, a resident of Jawaharnagar in Mango here, in this connection.

Based on the lead provided by the accused during interrogation, police recovered all the stolen items from a shop run by a 20-year-old woman, who was also arrested from Daiguttu under Mango police station limit, Garg said.

Police also seized the two-wheeler used in the crime, he said, adding that one more accused is at large. Efforts are on to arrest him. PTI BS NN