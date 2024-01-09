Two arrested for threatening auto-rickshaw driver with revolver in Kolkata

Kolkata, Jan 9 (PTI) Two persons were arrested for allegedly threatening an auto-rickshaw driver with a revolver in Kolkata's Garia area on Tuesday, police said.

The incident took place around 5.10 am when the two accused approached the auto-rickshaw driver and asked him to take them to Sonarpur area, an officer of Patuli police station said.

"He denied their request stating it was not his route, following which one of the accused took out a revolver and threatened him. It was then that onlookers informed a patrolling team," the officer told PTI.

Both the accused were arrested on the basis of a complaint lodged by the auto-rickshaw driver.

"We are looking into whether they had a license for the revolver and further investigation is underway," he added. PTI SCH ACD