Two arrested for transporting banned tobacco products valued at over Rs 2 lakh

Palghar, Mar 8 (PTI) The police in Maharashtra’s Palghar district have arrested two persons for allegedly transporting banned tobacco products valued at over Rs 2 lakh, an official said on Friday.

Accused Sunil Jagaram Godhara and Suresh Bhuraram Chowdhari were caught on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway during patrolling on Tuesday night, he said.

The two were travelling in a car that was loaded with banned tobacco products valued at Rs 2.17 lakh, he said.

A case has been registered against them at the Talsari police station under the Indian Penal Code for “causing hurt by means of poison” and “adulteration of food or drink intended for sale” and the Food Safety and Standards Act, he added. PTI COR NR