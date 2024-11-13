Two arrested for vandalism near UPPSC protest site

Prayagraj (UP), Nov 13 (PTI) Two persons were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly causing vandalism while posing as UP Public Service Commission aspirants and student leaders, police said.

The duo were allegedly seen by policemen causing damage to a municipal advertising hoarding and barriers near a gate of Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) premises, they said.

Aspirants in Prayagraj are protesting against the decision of the UPPSC to conduct the Review Officer (RO) and Assistant Review Officer (ARO) and Provincial Civil Service (PCS) preliminary exams on different dates.

The protest entered the third day on Wednesday.

A case was filed on Tuesday against Abhishek Shukla, Raghavendra Yadav and 10 others based on a complaint by Krishna Murari, in-charge of the UPPSC's Civil Lines police post, who saw the group indulging in vandalism, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Shyamjeet Singh said.

Both Shukla and Yadav were subsequently arrested and sent to jail on Wednesday, he said.

Video footage from the scene helped police identify the two persons, who claimed to be student leaders. Several others were also allegedly involved in the incident. Police said Yadav has 18 prior criminal cases.